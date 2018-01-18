Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Jan 18) - Mexico wall, NAFTA, Rick Saccone, CHIP

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water..... [0515 EST]

- ....The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke! [0525 EST]

- Will be going to Pennsylvania today in order to give my total support to RICK SACCONE, running for Congress in a Special Election (March 13). Rick is a great guy. We need more Republicans to continue our already successful agenda! [0753 EST]

- We need the Wall for the safety and security of our country. We need the Wall to help stop the massive inflow of drugs from Mexico, now rated the number one most dangerous country in the world. If there is no Wall, there is no Deal! [0816 EST]

- CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension! [0937 EST]

- A government shutdown will be devastating to our military...something the Dems care very little about! [0949 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)