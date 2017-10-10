Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Oct 9) - North Korea, VP Pence , Jerry Jones

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Our country has been unsuccessfully dealing with North Korea for 25 years, giving billions of dollars & getting nothing. Policy didn’t work! [0650 EDT]

- The trip by @VP Pence was long planned. He is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country! [0705 EDT]

- A big salute to Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, who will BENCH players who disrespect our Flag.“Stand for Anthem or sit for game!” [2151 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)