Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Dec 7) - Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- Go get the new book on Andrew Jackson by Brian Kilmeade...Really good. @foxandfriends [0808 EST]
- National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day - “A day that will live in infamy!” December 7, 1941 [1004 EST]
-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)
Compiled by Bengaluru bureau