Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Dec 7) - Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
#Politics
December 7, 2017 / 3:40 PM / in an hour

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Dec 7) - Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Go get the new book on Andrew Jackson by Brian Kilmeade...Really good. @foxandfriends [0808 EST]

- National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day - “A day that will live in infamy!” December 7, 1941 [1004 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
