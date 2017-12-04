Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Dec 4): Roy Moore

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump gives the pilots of Marine One a "thumbs up" as he returns to the White House from New York in Washington, U.S., December 2, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! [0617 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)