Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Feb 22) - School shootings, bump stocks, school safety

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- I never said ”give teachers guns“ like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving ”concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to [0726 EST]

- ....immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END! [0740 EST]

- ....History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT! [0754 EST]

-....If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work! [0805 EST]

- I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue - I hope! [0813 EST]

- What many people don’t understand, or don’t want to understand, is that Wayne, Chris and the folks who work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots. They love our Country and will do the right thing. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [0931 EST]

- Will be meeting with Lawmakers today at 11:30 A.M. to discuss School Safety. Next week it will be with our Nation’s Governors. It’s been many years of all talk, no action. We’ll get it done! [0953 EST]

- On behalf of an entire Nation, CONGRATULATIONS to the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team on winning the GOLD! #GoTeamUSA #Olympics [1129 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)