Factbox: Trump on Twitter (December 14) - Stock market, federal regulations

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event on deregulation at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Republican Tax Cuts are looking very good. All are working hard. In the meantime, the Stock Market hit another record high! [0859 EST]

- As a candidate, I promised we would pass a massive tax cut for the everyday, working Americans. If you make your voices heard, this moment will be forever remembered as a great new beginning – the dawn of a brilliant American future shining with PATRIOTISM, PROSPERITY AND PRIDE! [1205 EST]

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to cut a red tape while speaking about deregulation at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

- Today, we gathered in the Roosevelt Room for one single reason: to CUT THE RED TAPE! For many decades, an ever-growing maze of regs, rules, and restrictions has cost our country trillions of dollars, millions of jobs, countless American factories, & devastated entire industries. [1513 EST]

- When Americans are free to thrive, innovate, & prosper, there is no challenge too great, no task too large, & no goal beyond our reach. [1527 EST]

- In 1960, there were approximately 20,000 pages in the Code of Federal Regulations. Today there are over 185,000 pages, as seen in the Roosevelt Room. [1535 EST]

- “Manufacturing Optimism Rose to Another All-Time High in the Latest @ShopFloorNAM Outlook Survey” [1620 EST]

