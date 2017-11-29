Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Nov 29) - Stock Market, Matt Lauer

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump, surrounded by empty chairs marked for U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who chose not to meet with Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- @foxandfriends, we are in record territory in all things having to do with our economy! [0632 EST]

- Great, and we should boycott Fake News CNN. Dealing with them is a total waste of time! [0649 EST]

- Looks like another great day for the Stock Market. Consumer Confidence is at Record High. I guess somebody likes me (my policies)! [0703 EST]

- Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! [0716 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)