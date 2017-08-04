Factbox: Trump on Twitter (August 3) - Stock market, Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement on immigration reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Business is looking better than ever with business enthusiasm at record levels. Stock Market at an all-time high. That doesn’t just happen! [0808 EDT]

- I am continuing to get rid of costly and unnecessary regulations. Much work left to do but effect will be great! Business & jobs will grow. [0812 EDT]

- Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low. You can thank Congress, the same people that can’t even give us HCare! [0818 EDT]

- See you tonight Huntington, West Virginia!#MakeAmericaGreatAgain

Tickets: www.DonaldJ.Trump.com [1204 EDT]

- Today, I announced another historic breakthrough for the VA. We are working tirelessly to keep our promises to our GREAT VETERANS! #USA [1403 EDT]

- Our GREAT VETERANS can now connect w/ their VA healthcare team from anywhere, using #VAVideoConnect - available at: mobile.va.gov/appstore. [1507 EDT]

- Just arrived in West Virginia for a MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN rally in Huntington at 7:00pmE. Massive crowd expected - tune in! #MAGA [1852 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)