Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 13) - Tax reform, Florida, Clinton
#Politics
September 14, 2017 / 7:11 AM / in a month

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 13) - Tax reform, Florida, Clinton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks up during his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The approval process for the biggest Tax Cut & Tax Reform package in the history of our country will soon begin. Move fast Congress! [0728 EDT]

- I will be traveling to Florida tomorrow to meet with our great Coast Guard, FEMA and many of the brave first responders & others. [0734 EDT]

- With Irma and Harvey devastation, Tax Cuts and Tax Reform is needed more than ever before. Go Congress, go! [0836 EDT]

- China has a business tax rate of 15%. We should do everything possible to match them in order to win with our economy. Jobs and wages! [1022 EDT]

- Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction! [1047 EDT]

- The “deplorables” came back to haunt Hillary.They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game! [1052 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
