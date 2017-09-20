Factbox: Trump on Twitter (September 19) - Venezuela, North Korea, U.N., Mexico

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- We call for the full restoration of democracy and political freedoms in Venezuela, and we want it to happen very, very soon! [0018 EDT]

- Big day at the United Nations - many good things, and some tricky ones, happening. We have a great team. Big speech at 10:00 A.M. [0721 EDT]

- The US has great strength & patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy #NoKo. [1322 EDT]

- As President of the United States of America, I will ALWAYS put #AmericaFirst #UNGA

- God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you. [1605 EDT]

- It was a great honor to have spoken before the countries of the world at the United Nations. #USAatUNGA #UNGA

- Puerto Rico being hit hard by new monster Hurricane. Be careful, our hearts are with you- will be there to help! [2223 EDT]

- A great and important day at the United Nations.Met with leaders of many nations who agree with much (or all) of what I stated in my speech! [2231 EDT]

- I was saddened to see how bad the ratings were on the Emmys last night - the worst ever. Smartest people of them all are the “DEPLORABLES.” [2241 EDT]

