Trump on Twitter (Jan 16): Border Security, fake news, Kazakhstan

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- We must have Security at our VERY DANGEROUS SOUTHERN BORDER, and we must have a great WALL to help protect us, and to help stop the massive inflow of drugs pouring into our country! [0854 EST]

- The Democrats want to shut down the Government over Amnesty for all and Border Security. The biggest loser will be our rapidly rebuilding Military, at a time we need it more than ever. We need a merit based system of immigration, and we need it now! No more dangerous Lottery. [0907 EST]

- Do you notice the Fake News Mainstream Media never likes covering the great and record setting economic news, but rather talks about anything negative or that can be turned into the negative. The Russian Collusion Hoax is dead, except as it pertains to the Dems. Public gets it! [0919 EST]

- “90% of Trump 2017 news coverage was negative” -and much of it contrived!@foxandfriends [0924 EST]

- Unemployment for Black Americans is the lowest ever recorded. Trump approval ratings with Black Americans has doubled. Thank you, and it will get even (much) better! @FoxNews [0930 EST]

- "President Donald J. Trump Proclaims January 16, 2018, as Religious Freedom Day" bit.ly/2mJpp3m [1443 EST]

- Today, it was my honor to welcome President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan to the @WhiteHouse! [1517 EST]

- New report from DOJ & DHS shows that nearly 3 in 4 individuals convicted of terrorism-related charges are foreign-born. We have submitted to Congress a list of resources and reforms.... [1819 EST]

- ....we need to keep America safe, including moving away from a random chain migration and lottery system, to one that is merit-based. bit.ly/2mLKRoc [1820 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)