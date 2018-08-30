Trump on Twitter (Aug 29) - Clinton, Don McGahn, China

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

- Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream....a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city. This is not what Florida wants or needs! [0800 EDT]

- “The Obama people did something that’s never been done...They spied on a rival presidential campaign. Would it be OK if Trump did it next? I am losing faith that our system is on the level. I’m beginning to think it is rotten & corrupt. Scary stuff Obama did.” @TuckerCarlson DOJ [0812 EDT]

- “Hillary Clinton and the DNC paid for information from the Russian government to use against her government - there’s no doubt about that!” @TuckerCarlson [0818 EDT]

- Big Election Wins last night! The Republican Party will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Actually, it is happening faster than anybody thought possible! It is morphing into KEEP AMERICA GREAT! [0823 EDT]

- “Anonymous Sources are really starting to BURN the media.” @FoxNews The fact is that many anonymous sources don’t even exist. They are fiction made up by the Fake News reporters. Look at the lie that Fake CNN is now in. They got caught red handed! Enemy of the People! [0840 EDT]

- When you see “anonymous source,” stop reading the story, it is fiction! [0841 EDT]

- Martha McSally is an extraordinary woman. She was a very talented fighter jet pilot and is now a highly respected member of Congress. She is Strong on Crime, the Border and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military and our Vets. Has my total and complete Endorsement! [0852 EDT]

- White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service! [1030 EDT]

- Consumer Confidence Index, just out, is the HIGHEST IN 18 YEARS! Also, GDP revised upward to 4.2 from 4.1. Our country is doing great! [1056 EDT]

- How the hell is Bruce Ohr still employed at the Justice Department? Disgraceful! Witch Hunt! [1112 EDT]

-(Video tweet : bit.ly/2PPJUrN) [1655 EDT]

- STATEMENT FROM THE WHITE HOUSE

President Donald J. Trump feels strongly that North Korea is under tremendous pressure from China because of our major trade disputes with the Chinese Government. At the same time, we also know that China is providing North Korea with... [1723 EDT]

- ...considerable aid, including money, fuel, fertilizer and various other commodities. This is not helpful! Nonetheless, the President believes that his relationship with Kim Jong Un is a very good and warm one, and there is no reason at this time to be spending large amounts... [1723 EDT]

- ...of money on joint U.S.-South Korea war games. Besides, the President can instantly start the joint exercises again with South Korea, and Japan, if he so chooses. If he does, they will be far bigger than ever before. As for the U.S.–China trade disputes, and other... [1723 EDT]

- ...differences, they will be resolved in time by President Trump and China’s great President Xi Jinping. Their relationship and bond remain very strong. [1723 EDT]

