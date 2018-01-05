Trump on Twitter (Jan 5) - Dow record, Clinton, Bannon

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Dow goes from 18,589 on November 9, 2016, to 25,075 today, for a new all-time Record. Jumped 1000 points in last 5 weeks, Record fastest 1000 point move in history. This is all about the Make America Great Again agenda! Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Six trillion dollars in value created! [0635 EST]

- Well, now that collusion with Russia is proving to be a total hoax and the only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia, the Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable. They should try winning an election. Sad! [0932 EST]

- The Mercer Family recently dumped the leaker known as Sloppy Steve Bannon. Smart! [1134 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)