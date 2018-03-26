Trump on Twitter (March 26): Economy, 'fake' news

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One as he departs for Palm Beach, Florida, from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The economy is looking really good. It has been many years that we have seen these kind of numbers. The underlying strength of companies has perhaps never been better. [0705 EDT]

- So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great! [0840 EDT]

