Trump on Twitter (March 26): Economy, 'fake' news

@realDonaldTrump :
- The economy is looking really good. It has been many years that we have seen these kind of numbers. The underlying strength of companies has perhaps never been better. [0705 EDT]
- So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great! [0840 EDT]
