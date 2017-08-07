FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Politics
August 7, 2017 / 12:36 PM / 2 months ago

Trump on Twitter (Aug 7): Fake News, Senator Richard Blumenthal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters in an arena in Youngstown, Ohio, U.S. July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The failing @nytimes, which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept! [0638 EDT]

- The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling). Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio....... [0658 EDT]

- ...and West Virginia. The fact is the Fake News Russian collusion story, record Stock Market, border security, military strength, jobs..... [0704 EDT]

- ... Supreme Court pick, economic enthusiasm, deregulation & so much more have driven the Trump base even closer together. Will never change! [0709 EDT]

- Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger! [0718 EDT]

- Working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation. Going to New York next week for more meetings. [0732 EDT]

- Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! [0747 EDT]

- Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and.... [0752 EDT]

- ...conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion? [0801 EDT]

- On #PurpleHeartDayI thank all the brave men and women who have sacrificed in battle for this GREAT NATION! #USA [1403 EDT]

- The Fake News Media will not talk about the importance of the United Nations Security Council’s 15-0 vote in favor of sanctions on N. Korea! [1615 EDT]

- How much longer will the failing nytimes, with its big losses and massive unfunded liability (and non-existent sources), remain in business? [1639 EDT]

- I think Senator Blumenthal should take a nice long vacation in Vietnam, where he lied about his service, so he can at least say he was there [1648 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

