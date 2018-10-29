Trump on Twitter (October 28) - FBI, Democrats, Fake News

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Thank you to Steve Rogers, FBI Joint Terror Task Force (Ret), for his very kind and generous remarks about me and my relationship to Law Enforcement. @JudgeJeanine [1253 EDT]

- Just watched Wacky Tom Steyer, who I have not seen in action before, be interviewed by @jaketapper. He comes off as a crazed & stumbling lunatic who should be running out of money pretty soon. As bad as their field is, if he is running for President, the Dems will eat him alive! [1303 EDT]

- The Fake News is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country. Actually, it is their Fake & Dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand! [2012 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)