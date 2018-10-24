Trump on Twitter (Oct 24) - Immigration, Borders

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
- For those who want and advocate for illegal immigration, just take a good look at what has happened to Europe over the last 5 years. A total mess! They only wish they had that decision to make over again. [0752 EDT]
- We are a great Sovereign Nation. We have Strong Borders and will never accept people coming into our Country illegally! [0756 EDT]
- Brian Kemp will be a GREAT Governor of Georgia. Stacey Abrams will destroy the State. Sooooo important, get out and VOTE for Brian! [0835 EDT]
- Republicans will totally protect people with Pre-Existing Conditions, Democrats will not! Vote Republican. [0845 EDT]
