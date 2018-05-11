Trump on Twitter (May 10) - Kim Jong Un, ISIS, Chuck Schumer

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

@realDonaldTrump :

- On behalf of the American people, WELCOME HOME! [0601 EDT]

- Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer fought hard against the Bad Iran Deal, even going at it with President Obama, & then Voted AGAINST it! Now he says I should not have terminated the deal - but he doesn’t really believe that! Same with Comey. Thought he was terrible until I fired him! [1030 EDT]

- Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured! [1033 EDT]

- The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! [1037 EDT]

- Thank you Indiana! #MAGA [2049]

