Trump on Twitter (May 16): Lou Barletta, Deb Fischer, Gina Haspel

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump

- Congratulations to Lou Barletta of Pennsylvania. He will be a great Senator and will represent his people well - like they haven’t been represented in many years. Lou is a friend of mine and a special guy, he will very much help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [0807 EDT]

- Congratulations to Deb Fischer. The people of Nebraska have seen what a great job she is doing - and it showed up at the ballot box! #MAGA [0825 EDT]

- The Washington Post and CNN have typically written false stories about our trade negotiations with China. Nothing has happened with ZTE except as it pertains to the larger trade deal. Our country has been losing hundreds of billions of dollars a year with China... [0909 EDT]

- ...We have not seen China’s demands yet, which should be few in that previous U.S. Administrations have done so poorly in negotiating. China has seen our demands. There has been no folding as the media would love people to believe, the meetings... [0909 EDT]

- ...haven’t even started yet! The U.S. has very little to give, because it has given so much over the years. China has much to give! [0909 EDT]

- House votes today on Choice/MISSION Act. Who will stand with our Great Vets, caregivers, and Veterans Service Organizations? Must get Choice passed by Memorial Day! [1321 EDT]

- Today, it was my great honor to welcome President Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan to the @WhiteHouse! [1350 EDT]

- Lou Barletta will be a great Senator for Pennsylvania but his opponent, Bob Casey, has been a do-nothing Senator who only shows up at election time. He votes along the Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren lines, loves sanctuary cities, bad and expensive healthcare... [1440 EDT]

- ...and voted against the massive Tax Cut Bill. He’s also weak on borders and crime. Sadly, our great Military and Vets mean nothing to Bobby Jr. Lou Barletta will win! #MAGA [1440 EDT]

- Gina Haspel is one step closer to leading our brave men and women at the CIA. She is exceptionally qualified and the Senate should confirm her immediately. We need her to keep our great country safe! #ConfirmGina [1857 EDT]

