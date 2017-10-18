FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump on Twitter (Oct 17) - Tom Marino, Greek Prime Minister, fake news
#Politics
October 17, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 4 days ago

Trump on Twitter (Oct 17) - Tom Marino, Greek Prime Minister, fake news

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he meets with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Rep.Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman! [0839 EDT]

- “Dow Passes 23,000 for the First Time, Fueled by Strong Earnings”

#Dow23K45.wh.gov/Dow23K [1216 EDT]

- Join me LIVE from the Rose Garden at 1:30pmE with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece. ➡️45.wh.gov/91vp4k [1325 EDT]

- It was my great honor to welcome Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece to the WH today! 45.wh.gov/91vp4k instagram.com/p/BaXBsMYA_dS/ [1459 EDT]

- So much Fake News being put in dying magazines and newspapers. Only place worse may be @NBCNews, @CBSNews, @ABC and @CNN. Fiction writers! [1751 EDT]

- Any increase in ObamaCare premiums is the fault of the Democrats for giving us a “product” that never had a chance of working. [1756 EDT]

- BORDER WALL prototypes underway! [1903 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

