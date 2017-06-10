Factbox: Trump on Twitter (June 9) - Comey, Dodd-Frank repeal, jobs

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! [0610 EDT]
- Great reporting by @foxandfriends and so many others. Thank you! [0654 EDT]
- Congratulations to Jeb Hensarling & Republicans on successful House vote to repeal major parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law. GROWTH! [1022 EDT]
- An honor to join the @FaithandFreedom Coalition yesterday. In America, we don't worship government. We worship God. #FaithandFreedom [1428 EDT]
- A great honor to host and welcome leaders from around America to the @WhiteHouse Infrastructure Summit. #InfrastructureWeek [1448 EDT]
- It is time to rebuild OUR country, to bring back OUR jobs, to restore OUR dreams, & yes, to put #AmericaFirst! TY Ohio! #InfrastructureWeek [1852 EDT]
