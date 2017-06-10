Factbox: Trump on Twitter (June 9) - Comey, Dodd-Frank repeal, jobs

U.S. President Donald Trump applauds his aides and staff members looking on as he departs to spend the weekend at his New Jersey golf estate from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. June 9, 2017.

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker! [0610 EDT]

- Great reporting by @foxandfriends and so many others. Thank you! [0654 EDT]

- Congratulations to Jeb Hensarling & Republicans on successful House vote to repeal major parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law. GROWTH! [1022 EDT]

- An honor to join the @FaithandFreedom Coalition yesterday. In America, we don't worship government. We worship God. #FaithandFreedom [1428 EDT]

- A great honor to host and welcome leaders from around America to the @WhiteHouse Infrastructure Summit. #InfrastructureWeek [1448 EDT]

- It is time to rebuild OUR country, to bring back OUR jobs, to restore OUR dreams, & yes, to put #AmericaFirst! TY Ohio! #InfrastructureWeek [1852 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)