22 days ago
Trump on Twitter (July 24) - Chuck Schumer, Obamacare, Washington Post
July 25, 2017 / 3:11 AM / 22 days ago

Trump on Twitter (July 24) - Chuck Schumer, Obamacare, Washington Post

3 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer - it's actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News! [0640 EDT]

- After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that "Democrats should blame ourselves,not Russia." [0652 EDT]

- Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into "Russia," spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse! [0912 EDT]

- Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it. [0918 EDT]

- Arriving at Joint Base Andrews with @SecretaryPerry, @SecretaryZinke, and @SecPriceMD..... [1615 EDT]

- Any senator who votes against starting debate is telling America that you are fine w/ the #OCareNightmare!

Remarks: (link: 45.wh.gov/Nn9Wsz) [1733 PM]

- #2017Jambo- Remember your duty. Honor your history. Take care of the people God puts into your life – and LOVE & CHERISH your country! [2113 EDT]

- The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad..... [2223 EDT]

- So many stories about me in the @washingtonpost are Fake News. They are as bad as ratings challenged @CNN. Lobbyist for Amazon and taxes? [2228 EDT]

- Is Fake News Washington Post being used as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep Politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly? [2236 EDT]

@Potus :

- Our special relationship w/ UK is going to be even better. @USTradeRep & UK’s @LiamFox met today to begin new chapter for stronger trade! [2316 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

