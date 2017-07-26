FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump on Twitter (July 25) - Jeff Sessions, ObamaCare, trade deal
#Intel
July 26, 2017 / 3:32 AM / in 21 days

Trump on Twitter (July 25) - Jeff Sessions, ObamaCare, trade deal

3 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity [0603 EDT]

- Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! [0612 EDT]

- Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! [0621 EDT]

- Big day for HealthCare. After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate! [0627 EDT]

- ObamaCare is torturing the American People.The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand. [0638 EDT]

- So great that John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave - American hero! Thank you John.[0644 EDT]

- Jared Kushner did very well yesterday in proving he did not collude with the Russians. Witch Hunt. Next up, 11 year old Barron Trump! [0652 EDT]

- Working on major Trade Deal with the United Kingdom. Could be very big & exciting. JOBS! The E.U. is very protectionist with the U.S. STOP![0816 EDT]

- This will be a very interesting day for HealthCare.The Dems are obstructionists but the Republicans can have a great victory for the people![0819 EDT]

- Will be traveling to the Great State of Ohio tonight. Big crowd expected. See you there! [0829 EDT]

- The American people have waited long enough. There has been enough talk and no action for seven years. Now is the time for action! [1120 EDT]

- "America's Labor Market Continues to Boom" JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! [1135 EDT]

- Joint Press Conference with Prime Minister Saad Hariri of Lebanon beginning shortly. Join us live! 45.wh.gov/73Tx7G [1507 EDT]

- .@SenJohnMcCain-Thank you for coming to D.C. for such a vital vote. Congrats to all Rep. We can now deliver grt healthcare to all Americans! [1524 EDT]

- Just arrived in Youngstown, Ohio with @FLOTUS Melania!

#MakeAmericaGreatAgain bit.ly/2uzlubP [1815 EDT]

@Potus :

- It is time to end the Obamacare Nightmare![0810 EDT]

- President Trump's Statement on the Motion to Proceed on Healthcare: bit.ly/2uzDov0 [1618 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

