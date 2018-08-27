Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 27) - Jim Brown, Mexico

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Trump delivers remarks at the Ohio Republican Party State Dinner in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Thank you to the great @JimBrownNFL32, perhaps the greatest running back of all time, for your wonderful words and support. Since our meeting in New York, African-American UNEMPLOYMENT has reached the LOWEST LEVEL IN HISTORY. You get it! [0857 EDT]

- The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game - he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again! [0937 EDT]

- A big deal looking good with Mexico! [0939 EDT]

