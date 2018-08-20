Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 20) - Mueller, Collusion

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., August 17, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

- Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone.... [0728 EDT]

- ....looking for trouble. They are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side - the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace! [0738 EDT]

- Where’s the Collusion? They made up a phony crime called Collusion, and when there was no Collusion they say there was Obstruction (of a phony crime that never existed). If you FIGHT BACK or say anything bad about the Rigged Witch Hunt, they scream Obstruction! [0748 EDT]

