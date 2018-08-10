Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Aug 10) - NFL players, Turkey, Tariffs

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

August 9, 2018

@realDonaldTrump :

- .@MariaBartiromo “No evidence to launch even an investigation into potential collusion between Donald Trump and the Russians - and here we are, a year and a half later.” [0749 EDT]

- The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love...... [0818 EDT]

- .....Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! [0832 EDT]

- I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time! [0847 EDT]

