Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Oct 5) - Ralph Northam, Stock Market, Rex Tillerson

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- So wonderful to be in Las Vegas yesterday and meet with people, from police to doctors to the victims themselves, who I will never forget! [0644 EDT]

- Why Isn’t the Senate Intel Committee looking into the Fake News Networks in OUR country to see why so much of our news is just made up-FAKE! [0659 EDT]

- Stock Market hits an ALL-TIME high! Unemployment lowest in 16 years! Business and manufacturing enthusiasm at highest level in decades! [0709 EDT]

- Rex Tillerson never threatened to resign. This is Fake News put out by @NBCNews. Low news and reporting standards. No verification from me. [0750 EDT]

- Ralph Northam,who is running for Governor of Virginia,is fighting for the violent MS-13 killer gangs & sanctuary cities. Vote Ed Gillespie! [2158 EDT]

