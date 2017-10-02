FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Oct 1) - Rex Tillerson, Puerto Rico
October 2, 2017

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Oct 1) - Rex Tillerson, Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates,... [0822 EDT]

- ...people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military. All buildings now inspected..... [0826 EDT]

- ...for safety. Thank you to the Governor of P.R. and to all of those who are working so closely with our First Responders. Fantastic job! [0830 EDT]

- I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man... [1030 EDT]

- ...Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done![1031 EDT]

- Being nice to Rocket Man hasn’t worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won’t fail.[1501 EDT]

- Congratulations to #TeamUSA on your great @PresidentsCup victory! bit.ly/2hH6rKW [2122 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
