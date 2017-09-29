FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Sept 28) - Tax reform, Puerto Rico, GDP
September 29, 2017 / 2:54 AM / 21 days ago

Factbox: Trump on Twitter (Sept 28) - Tax reform, Puerto Rico, GDP

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Democrats don’t want massive tax cuts - how does that win elections? Great reviews for Tax Cut and Reform Bill. [0755 EDT]

- The electric power grid in Puerto Rico is totally shot. Large numbers of generators are now on Island. Food and water on site. [1001 EDT]

- Welcome back @SteveScalise!

#TeamScalise [1539 EDT]

- FEMA & First Responders are doing a GREAT job in Puerto Rico. Massive food & water delivered. Docks & electric grid dead. Locals trying.... [1941 EDT]

- ...really hard to help but many have lost their homes. Military is now on site and I will be there Tuesday. Wish press would treat fairly! [1945 EDT]

- Puerto Rico is devastated. Phone system, electric grid many roads, gone. FEMA and First Responders are amazing. Governor said “great job!” [2003 EDT]

- GDP was revised upward to 3.1 for last quarter. Many people thought it would be years before that happened. We have just begun! [2222 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

(Compiled by Bengaluru bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
