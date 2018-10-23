Trump on Twitter (October 22): Caravan, Immigration Laws, Fake news

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

- Congressman Tom Reed of New York’s 23rd District has done a great job. He has my complete and total Endorsement! [0826 EDT]

- Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws! [0837 EDT]

- Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally. [0849 EDT]

- Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them. [0857 EDT]

- Big Night In Texas!!!! [0858 EDT]

- "Shock report: US paying more for illegal immigrant births than Trump's wall" washex.am/2An0xpa [1352 EDT]

- “America: the Cleanest Air in the World - BY FAR!” [1400 EDT]

- The Fake News Media has been talking about recent approval ratings of me by countries around the world, including the European Union, as being very low.... [1518 EDT]

- ....I say of course they’re low - because for the first time in 50 years I am making them pay a big price for doing business with America. Why should they like me? — But I still like them! [1518 EDT]

- Last day to register to VOTE in Alabama, California, South Dakota and Wyoming! #JobsNotMobs Vote.GOP [1554 EDT]

- Let's go FLORIDA! Vote.GOP [1555 EDT]

- WOW - thank you Houston, Texas! I am departing @Andrews_JBA now. See you in a few hours!! #MAGA [1527 EDT]

- Massive crowds inside and outside of the @ToyotaCenter in Houston, Texas. Landing shortly - see everyone soon! #MAGAVote.GOP [1735 EDT]

