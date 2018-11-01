Trump on Twitter (Oct 31) - Caravans, Pittsburgh, Stock Market, Immigration

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The Caravans are made up of some very tough fighters and people. Fought back hard and viciously against Mexico at Northern Border before breaking through. Mexican soldiers hurt, were unable, or unwilling to stop Caravan. Should stop them before they reach our Border, but won’t! [0838 EDT]

- Our military is being mobilized at the Southern Border. Many more troops coming. We will NOT let these Caravans, which are also made up of some very bad thugs and gang members, into the U.S. Our Border is sacred, must come in legally. TURN AROUND! [0845 EDT]

- Melania and I were treated very nicely yesterday in Pittsburgh. The Office of the President was shown great respect on a very sad and solemn day. We were treaty so warmly. Small protest was not seen by us, staged far away. The Fake News stories were just the opposite-Disgraceful! [0901 EDT]

- Stock Market up more than 400 points yesterday. Today looks to be another good one. Companies earnings are great! [0904 EDT]

- So-called Birthright Citizenship, which costs our Country billions of dollars and is very unfair to our citizens, will be ended one way or the other. It is not covered by the 14th Amendment because of the words “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” Many legal scholars agree..... [0925 EDT]

- ....Harry Reid was right in 1993, before he and the Democrats went insane and started with the Open Borders (which brings massive Crime) “stuff.” Don’t forget the nasty term Anchor Babies. I will keep our Country safe. This case will be settled by the United States Supreme Court! [1017 EDT]

- The World is using our laws to our detriment. They laugh at the Stupidity they see! [1019 EDT]

- “Donald Trump has made good on his promises, and it drives Democrats Crazy!” Brad Blakeman @FoxNews [1125 EDT]

- Republicans will protect people with pre-existing conditions far better than the Dems! [1128 EDT]

- Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about! Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border! [1243 EDT]

- Harry Reid, when he was sane, agreed with us on Birthright Citizenship! [1319 EDT]

- Yesterday in Pittsburgh I was really impressed with Congressman Keith Rothfus (far more so than any other local political figure). His sincere level of compassion, grief and sorrow for the events that took place was, in its own way, very inspiring. Vote for Keith! [1524 EDT]

- #JOBSNOTMOBS! VOTE REPUBLICAN NOW!! [1525 EDT]

- THANK YOU FLORIDA! Get out and VOTE Republican! #MAGA [2053 EDT]

- It is outrageous what the Democrats are doing to our Country. Vote Republican now! Vote.GOP [1618 EDT]

