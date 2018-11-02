Trump on Twitter (November 1) - China, Xi Jinping, Illegal immigration

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

- Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China. We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade. Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G-20 in Argentina. Also had good discussion on North Korea! [1009 EDT]

- Thank you to Rick Breckenridge and congratulations to Matt Rosendale (@MattForMontana). This is very big - see you in Montana on Saturday! Tickets: here … bit.ly/2Pylp5m [1433 EDT]

- .@WalkerStapleton will be an extraordinary Governor for the State of Colorado. He is strong, smart, and has been successful at everything he has ever done.... [1437 EDT]

- ....His opponent, Jared Polis, is weak on crime and weak on borders – could never do the job. Get out and VOTE – Walker has my Complete and Total Endorsement! [1437 EDT]

- Illegal immigration affects the lives of all Americans. Illegal Immigration hurts American workers, burdens American taxpayers, undermines public safety, and places enormous strain on local schools, hospitals and communities... (video tweet: bit.ly/2EZ635I) [1654 EDT]

- On my way to Columbia, Missouri for a #MAGARally. Look forward to seeing everyone soon! vote.gop [1811 EDT]

- Together, we are Making America Safe and Great Again! vote.gop (video tweet: bit.ly/2F6e4WK) [1846 EDT]

- Beautiful evening at a #MAGARally with great American Patriots. Loyal citizens like you helped build this Country and together, we are taking back this Country – returning power to YOU, the AMERICAN PEOPLE. Get out and Vote.GOP ! bit.ly/2EZqnnH [2223 EDT]

- I love you Missouri! Under Republican leadership, America is BOOMING, America is THRIVING, and America is WINNING - because we are finally putting AMERICA FIRST. Get out and VOTE Josh @HawleyMO for the United States Senate! #MAGA [2243 EDT]

