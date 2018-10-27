Trump on Twitter (October 26): CNN, Twitter, Packages

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina U.S., October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!” [0314 EDT]

- The United States has been spending Billions of Dollars a year on Illegal Immigration. This will not continue. Democrats must give us the votes to pass strong (but fair) laws. If not, we will be forced to play a much tougher hand. [0955 EDT]

- Twitter has removed many people from my account and, more importantly, they have seemingly done something that makes it much harder to join - they have stifled growth to a point where it is obvious to all. A few weeks ago it was a Rocket Ship, now it is a Blimp! Total Bias? [1005 EDT]

- Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows - news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote! [1019 EDT]

- I will be speaking at the Young Black Leadership Summit in 15 minutes where I will address the investigation into the bomb packages. [1141 EDT]

- I would like to begin today's remarks by providing an update on the packages and devices that have been mailed to high-profile figures throughout our Country, and a media org. I am pleased to inform you that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody. (video tweet: bit.ly/2SmPHGP) [1323 EDT]

- I want to applaud the FBI, Secret Service, Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorneys’ Office for the Southern District of New York, the NYPD, and all Law Enforcement partners across the Country for their incredible work, skill and determination! [1359 EDT]

- It is my great honor to be with so many brilliant, courageous, patriotic, and PROUD AMERICANS. Seeing all of you here today fills me with extraordinary confidence in America's future. Each of you is taking part in the Young Black Leadership Summit because you are true leaders... (video tweet: bit.ly/2RdHUcO) [1422 EDT]

- Whether you are African-American, Hispanic-American or ANY AMERICAN at all – you have the right to live in a Country that puts YOUR NEEDS FIRST! (video tweet: bit.ly/2qbaLT bit.ly/2qbaLTG) [1448 EDT]

- It was my great honor, thank you! bit.ly/2EL7nZV [1722 EDT]

- If you meet every day with optimism – if you confront every obstacle with determination – if you refuse to give up, if you never quit, if you face every challenge with confidence and pride – then there is no goal you cannot achieve, and no dream beyond your reach! #YBLS2018 [1747 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)