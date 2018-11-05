Trump on Twitter (November 5): Dana Rohrabacher, Debbie Stabenow

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- John James, running as a Republican for the Senate from Michigan, is a spectacular young star of the future. We should make him a star of the present. A distinguished West Point Grad and Vet, people should Vote Out Schumer Puppet Debbie Stabenow, who does nothing for Michigan! [0004 EDT]
- Dana Rohrabacher has been a great Congressman for his District and for the people of Cal. He works hard and is respected by all - he produces! Dems are desperate to replace Dana by spending vast sums to elect a super liberal who is weak on Crime and bad for our Military & Vets![0032 EDT]
-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)
Compiled by Bengaluru bureau