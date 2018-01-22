FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 2:29 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Trump on Twitter (Jan 22) - Democrats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The Democrats are turning down services and security for citizens in favor of services and security for non-citizens. Not good! [0807 EST]

- Democrats have shut down our government in the interests of their far left base. They don’t want to do it but are powerless! [0815 EST]

- End the Democrats Obstruction! (bit.ly/2Dtbx7w) [1013 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

