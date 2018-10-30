Trump on Twitter (Oct 29) - Fake News, Brazil, Caravan

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- There is great anger in our Country caused in part by inaccurate, and even fraudulent, reporting of the news. The Fake News Media, the true Enemy of the People, must stop the open & obvious hostility & report the news accurately & fairly. That will do much to put out the flame... [0803 EDT]

- ....of Anger and Outrage and we will then be able to bring all sides together in Peace and Harmony. Fake News Must End! [0807 EDT]

- Had a very good conversation with the newly elected President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who won his race by a substantial margin. We agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else! Excellent call, wished him congrats! [0828 EDT]

- Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you! [1041 EDT]

- In Florida there is a choice between a Harvard/Yale educated man named @RonDeSantisFL who has been a great Congressman and will be a great Governor - and a Dem who is a thief and who is Mayor of poorly run Tallahassee, said to be one of the most corrupt cities in the Country! [1054 EDT]

- Great job being done by Congressman Keith Rothfus of Pennsylvania. Thank you Keith! [1057 EDT]

- CNN and others in the Fake News Business keep purposely and inaccurately reporting that I said the “Media is the Enemy of the People.” Wrong! I said that the “Fake News (Media) is the Enemy of the People,” a very big difference. When you give out false information - not good! [2000 EDT]

- Check out tweets from last two days. I refer to Fake News Media when mentioning Enemy of the People - but dishonest reporters use only the word “Media.” The people of our Great Country are angry and disillusioned at receiving so much Fake News. They get it, and fully understand! [2014 EDT]

- I will be interviewed by Laura Ingraham tonight at 10:00 P.M. on @FoxNews [2031 EDT]

- So Revealing! bit.ly/2PrZ3SV [2039 EDT]

- .@Troy_Balderson is doing a great job as Congressman from Ohio. We need him in D.C. Vote for Troy - He has my total Endorsement! [2211 EDT]

- .@Denver4VA of the 5th District in Virginia is a popular guy who really knows how to get the job done! Really big help with Tax Cuts, the Military and our great Vets. He has my Total Endorsement! [2305 EDT]

- Congressman @RodBlum of Iowa got a desperately needed Flood Wall for Cedar Rapids that was almost impossible to get. He makes a BIG difference for Iowa! Border, Military, Vets etc. We need Rod in D.C. He has my Strong Endorsement! [2307 EDT]

- Congresswoman @cathymcmorris of Washington State is an incredible leader who is respected by everyone in Congress. We need her badly in D.C. to keep building on #MAGA. She has my Strong Endorsement! [2313 EDT]

- Congressman @DaveBratVA7th is a fighter who is doing a great job for Virginia and for our Country. Border, Military, Vets, 2nd Amendment and all else. We need Dave in D.C. He has my Strong Endorsement! [2319 EDT]

- .@Erik_Paulsen, @Jason2CD, @JimHagedornMN and @PeteStauber love our Country and the Great State of Minnesota. They are winners and always get the job done. We need them all in Congress for #MAGA. Border, Military, Vets, 2nd A. Go Vote Minnesota. They have my Strong Endorsement! [2321 EDT]

