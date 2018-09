The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question about U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a meeting with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Just started, tonight, our 7th FBI investigation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He will someday be recognized as a truly great Justice of The United States Supreme Court! [2027 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)