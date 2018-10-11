Trump on Twitter (October 10): Florida, Pennsylvania

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

@realDonaldTrump :

- Walker Stapleton is running as the highly respected Republican Candidate for Governor of the Great State of Colorado. His credentials and talents are impeccable. He has my complete and total Endorsement! [0847 EDT]

- Despite so many positive events and victories, Media Reseach Center reports that 92% of stories on Donald Trump are negative on ABC, CBS and ABC. It is FAKE NEWS! Don’t worry, the Failing New York Times didn’t even put the Brett Kavanaugh victory on the Front Page yesterday-A17! [0901 EDT]

- We are with you Florida! Ready.gov

www.fema.gov/hurricane-michael [1205 EDT]

- Departing the @WhiteHouse for Erie, Pennsylvania. I cannot disappoint the thousands of people that are there - and the thousands that are going. I look forward to seeing everyone this evening. [1552 EDT]

- Couldn't let these great people down. They have been lined up since last night - see you soon Pennsylvania! (image : bit.ly/2yywJUf) [1701 EDT]

- Thank you Erie, Pennsylvania! Remember to get out and VOTE! #MAGA (video : bit.ly/2yuOPqq) [2052 EDT]

- Massive overflow crowd tonight in Erie, Pennsylvania. THANK YOU to everyone who came out and joined us. Together, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! (video : bit.ly/2yEtdrR) [2100 EDT]

