Trump on Twitter (Aug 3) - GDP, NASA, manufacturing jobs

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Congratulations to Bill Lee of Tennessee on his big primary win for Governor last night. He ran a great campaign and now will finish off the job in November. Bill has my total and enthusiastic Endorsement! [1021 EDT]

- Congratulations Marsha! [1339 EDT]

- "Pastor praises Trump as 'pro-black' at prison reform event" bit.ly/2AFsFpG [1631 EDT]

- Marsha Blackburn had a BIG win last night in the Tennessee primary for U.S. Senate. She is an outstanding person & great supporter of mine. Congratulations Marsha, we need you very badly in the Senate to vote for our agenda. Your next opponent will vote against all we are doing! [1800 EDT]

- July is just the ninth month since 1970 that unemployment has fallen below 4%. Our economy has added 3.7 million jobs since I won the Election. 4.1 GDP. More than 4 million people have received a pay raise due to tax reform. $400 Billion brought back from “overseas.” @FoxNews [1810 EDT]

- NASA, which is making a BIG comeback under the Trump Administration, has just named 9 astronauts for Boeing and Spacex space flights. We have the greatest facilities in the world and we are now letting the private sector pay to use them. Exciting things happening. Space Force! [1843 EDT]

- “The media are good news fire extinguishers!” @greggutfeld @TheFive [1855 EDT]

- Almost 500,000 Manufacturing Jobs created since I won the Election. Remember when my opponents were saying that we couldn’t create this type of job anymore. Wrong, in fact these are among our best and most important jobs! [1859 EDT]

- Great photo from Ocean City, Maryland. Thank you. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [2106 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)