Trump on Twitter (Sept. 10) - GDP rate, Woodward

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a Republican Party fundraiser in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, U.S., September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The GDP Rate (4.2%) is higher than the Unemployment Rate (3.9%) for the first time in over 100 years! [0703 EDT]

- If the Democrats had won the Election in 2016, GDP, which was about 1% and going down, would have been minus 4% instead of up 4.2%. I opened up our beautiful economic engine with Regulation and Tax Cuts. Our system was choking and would have been made worse. Still plenty to do! [0710 EDT]

- The Woodward book is a Joke - just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources. Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book! [0722 EDT]

- The White House is a “smooth running machine.” We are making some of the biggest and most important deals in our country’s history - with many more to come! The Dems are going crazy! [0735 EDT]

- “I’m taking this book with a grain of salt & everyone should do the same. Multiple sources, but almost every one of them has come out and discredited the claims made by Woodward. You cannot take this book too seriously.” Katelyn Caralle, Washington Examiner [0746 EDT]

- “It is mostly anonymous sources in here, why should anyone trust you? General Mattis, General Kelly said it’s not true.” @SavannahGuthrie @TODAYshow Bob Woodward is a liar who is like a Dem operative prior to the Midterms. He was caught cold, even by NBC. [0836 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)