Trump on Twitter (June 19) - Germany, illegal immigration, Congress

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the National Federation of Independent Businesses in Washington, U.S. June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- I can’t think of something more concerning than a law enforcement officer suggesting that their going to use their powers to affect an election!” Inspector General Horowitz on what was going on with numerous people regarding my election. A Rigged Witch Hunt!p [0952 EDT]

- Crime in Germany is up 10% plus (officials do not want to report these crimes) since migrants were accepted. Others countries are even worse. Be smart America! [0952 EDT]

- If you don’t have Borders, you don’t have a Country! [0952 EDT]

- Democrats are the problem. They don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country, like MS-13. They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters! [0952 EDT]

- We must always arrest people coming into our Country illegally. Of the 12,000 children, 10,000 are being sent by their parents on a very dangerous trip, and only 2000 are with their parents, many of whom have tried to enter our Country illegally on numerous occasions. [1007 EDT]

- #CHANGETHELAWS Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration. Get it done, always keeping in mind that we must have strong border security. [1011 EDT]

- Join me tomorrow in Duluth, Minnesota for a #MAGA Rally! Tickets: bit.ly/2M5PROy [1122 EDT]

- THANK YOU @NFIB! #NFIB75 [1335 EDT]

- I want to take a moment to address the current illegal immigration crisis on the Southern Border...it has been going on for many, many decades... [1404 EDT]

- Homeland Security @SecNielsen did a fabulous job yesterday at the press conference explaining security at the border and for our country, while at the same time recommending changes to obsolete & nasty laws, which force family separation. We want “heart” and security in America! [2106 EDT]

- Earlier today, @FLOTUS Melania and I were honored to welcome King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain to the @WhiteHouse! [2217 EDT]

- THANK YOU @HouseGOP! [2236 EDT]

