Trump on Twitter (Oct 12)- Healthcare, Tax System, NBC News

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Clips from tax speech and @seanhannity on @foxandfriends now. Have a great day![0604 EDT]

- “Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making.” says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of..... [0649 EDT]

- ...accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend.... [0658 EDT]

- ...We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever! [0707 EDT]

- The Fake News Is going all out in order to demean and denigrate! Such hatred! [0845 EDT]

- The time has come to take action to IMPROVE access, INCREASE choices, and LOWER COSTS for HEALTHCARE!

45.wh.gov/Sp9y4H [1306 EDT]

- We need a tax system that is FAIR to working FAMILIES & that encourages companies to STAY in AMERICA, GROW in AMERICA, and HIRE in AMERICA! [1417 EDT]

- Happy #NationalFarmersDay!

instagram.com/p/BaKTq11AF3n/ [1619 EDT]

- People are just now starting to find out how dishonest and disgusting (FakeNews) @NBCNews is. Viewers beware. May be worse than even @CNN! [2012 EDT]

- It is time to take care of OUR COUNTRY, to rebuild OUR COMMUNITIES, and to protect our GREAT AMERICAN WORKERS! #TaxReform [bit.ly/2yfoMVW] [2118 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)