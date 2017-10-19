Trump on Twitter (Oct 18) - Hillary Clinton, NFL, Iran

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Wow, FBI confirms report that James Comey drafted letter exonerating Crooked Hillary Clinton long before investigation was complete. Many..[0621 EDT]

- ...people not interviewed, including Clinton herself. Comey stated under oath that he didn’t do this-obviously a fix? Where is Justice Dept? [0627 EDT]

- The Democrats will only vote for Tax Increases. Hopefully, all Senate Republicans will vote for the largest Tax Cuts in U.S. history. [0638 EDT]

- As it has turned out, James Comey lied and leaked and totally protected Hillary Clinton. He was the best thing that ever happened to her! [0656 EDT]

- The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country! [0706 EDT]

- Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! [0725 EDT]

- I am supportive of Lamar as a person & also of the process, but I can never support bailing out ins co’s who have made a fortune w/ O‘Care. [0941 EDT]

- The current tax code is a burden on American taxpayers & harmful to job-creators. Americans need #TaxReform! More: (bit.ly/2gjDukb)[1107 EDT]

- Our hearts are with all affected by the wildfires in California. God bless our brave First Responders and @FEMA team. We support you! [1258 EDT]

- It was an honor to welcome Republican and Democratic members of the Senate Finance Committee to the @WhiteHouse today. #TaxReform [1420 EDT]

- “Iran hides behind its assertion of technical compliance w/the nuclear deal, while it brazenly violates the other limits..”

Amb. @NikkiHaley [1527 EDT]

- .@NFL: Too much talk, not enough action. Stand for the National Anthem. [1642 EDT]

- This is what REAL PRIDE in our COUNTRY is all about! #USA [1819 EDT]

- “20,00021,00022,000 23,000this year...FOUR one thousand milestones this year...”

#Dow23K #MAGA [1849 EDT]

- .@DanaPerino & @BradThor,

Thank you so much for the wonderful compliment. Working hard! #MAGA [1931 EDT]

- “46% of Americans think the Media is inventing stories about Trump & his Administration.” @FoxNews It is actually much worse than this! [2303 EDT]

@POTUS :

- Hello @RepMarkMeadows and all of the students at Robbinsville HS! Pursue your dreams & NEVER give up! #USA [1430 EDT]

