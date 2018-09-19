Trump on Twitter (Sept. 18) - Hurricane Florence, China, Poland

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question about the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court and allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh during a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

- “What will be disclosed is that there was no basis for these FISA Warrants, that the important information was kept from the court, there’s going to be a disproportionate influence of the (Fake) Dossier. Basically you have a counter terrorism tool used to spy on a presidential... [0842 EDT]

- ....campaign, which is unprecedented in our history.” Congressman Peter King Really bad things were happening, but they are now being exposed. Big stuff! [0845 EDT]

- China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me. What China does not understand is that these people are great patriots and fully understand that..... [0850 EDT]

- .....China has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They also know that I am the one that knows how to stop it. There will be great and fast economic retaliation against China if our farmers, ranchers and/or industrial workers are targeted! [0855 EDT]

- Happy 71st Birthday to our GREAT United States Air Force! [0926 EDT]

- Right now, everybody is saying what a great job we are doing with Hurricane Florence – and they are 100% correct. But don’t be fooled, at some point in the near future the Democrats will start ranting... [1150 EDT]

- ...that FEMA, our Military, and our First Responders, who are all unbelievable, are a disaster and not doing a good job. This will be a total lie, but that’s what they do, and everybody knows it! [1150 EDT]

- Thank you to our great Coast Guard for doing such a tremendous job - thousands of lives being saved! instagram.com/p/Bn34sD1jwbk/ [1159 EDT]

- Today, I took action to strengthen our Nation’s defenses against biological threats. For the first time in history, the Federal Government has a National Biodefense Strategy to address the FULL RANGE of biological threats! [1421 EDT]

- Today, it was my great honor to welcome @prezydentpl Andrzej Duda of Poland to the @WhiteHouse! [1720 EDT]

- (Video tweet: bit.ly/2Nl08vw) [1942 EDT]

- The Supreme Court is one of the main reasons I got elected President. I hope Republican Voters, and others, are watching, and studying, the Democrats Playbook. [2345 EDT]

