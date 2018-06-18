Trump on Twitter (June 18): Immigration, Germany

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One from Singapore at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Why don’t the Democrats give us the votes to fix the world’s worst immigration laws? Where is the outcry for the killings and crime being caused by gangs and thugs, including MS-13, coming into our country illegally? [0846 EDT]

- The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition. Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture! [0902 EDT]

- We don’t want what is happening with immigration in Europe to happen with us! [0904 EDT]

