Trump on Twitter (Jan 3) - Iran, Thomas Monson

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time! [0837 EST]

- Melania and I are deeply saddened by the death of Thomas S. Monson, a beloved President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints... bit.ly/2AkLcSU [2006 EST]

- "Some 40 U.S. companies have responded to President Trump's tax cut and reform victory in Congress last year by handing out bonuses up to $2,000, increases in 401k matches and spending on charity, a much higher number than previously known." washex.am/2AkBcc2 [2111 EST]

- MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [2113 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)