Trump on Twitter (Sept 13) - Jamie Dimon, Hurricane Florence, Puerto Rico

- The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or “smarts” & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess - otherwise he is wonderful. I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy! [0722 EDT]

- We are completely ready for hurricane Florence, as the storm gets even larger and more powerful. Be careful! [0739 EDT]

- More text messages between former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are a disaster and embarrassment to the FBI & DOJ. This should never have happened but we are learning more and more by the hour. “Others were leaking like mad” in order to get the President! ........ [0806 EDT]

- .....”It is a cesspool of corruption, and the people who did this need to be brought to justice.” @GreggJarrett [0810 EDT]

- “Middle-Class Income Hits All-Time High!” @foxandfriends And will continue to rise (unless the Dems get in and destroy what we have built). [0825 EDT]

- 3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000... [0837 EDT]

- .....This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! [0849 EDT]

- The Wall Street Journal has it wrong, we are under no pressure to make a deal with China, they are under pressure to make a deal with us. Our markets are surging, theirs are collapsing. We will soon be taking in Billions in Tariffs & making products at home. If we meet, we meet? [1015 EDT]

- Thank you @USCG! bit.ly/2NevyUr [1114 EDT]

- I was just briefed on Hurricane Florence. FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement are supplied and ready. We are with you! (link: here) [1326 EDT]

- Thank you @USNationalGuard! #HurricaneFlorence bit.ly/2NeiA91 [1341 EDT]

- Senator Debbie Stabenow and the Democrats are totally against approving the Farm Bill. They are fighting tooth and nail to not allow our Great Farmers to get what they so richly deserve. Work requirements are imperative and the Dems are a NO. Not good! [1356 EDT]

- John Kerry had illegal meetings with the very hostile Iranian Regime, which can only serve to undercut our great work to the detriment of the American people. He told them to wait out the Trump Administration! Was he registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act? BAD! [2110 EDT]

- Gina is Great! bit.ly/2NciezN[2237 EDT]

