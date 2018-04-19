Trump on Twitter (April 19) - Japan PM Abe, California

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he hosts a joint press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Great meeting with Prime Minister Abe of Japan, who has just left Florida. Talked in depth about North Korea, Military and Trade. Good things will happen! [1045 EDT]

- Thank you San Diego County for defending the rule of law and supporting our lawsuit against California’s illegal and unconstitutional ‘Sanctuary’ policies. California’s dangerous policies release violent criminals back into our communities, putting all Americans at risk. [1123 EDT]

